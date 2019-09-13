Helmerich & Payne (HP) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $2.09 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 64.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 32,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 18,015 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $912,000, down from 50,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 595,934 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – SMITH SHALL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED JUAN PABLO TARDIO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,468 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92M, down from 52,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $381.02. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21,200 shares to 138,978 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 27,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $26.26M for 43.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 89,170 shares to 254,692 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

