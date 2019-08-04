Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price Declined While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered by $11.14 Million Its Holding; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $6.75 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.02 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 17/04/2018 – Primeritus Financial Services Receives Top Honor from Ally Financial; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.27 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21 million for 33.92 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $380.98 million for 8.26 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28 million shares to 6.40 million shares, valued at $22.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.