Helmerich & Payne (HP) Valuation Declined While Goodman Financial Raised Its Holding; As Alleghany Del (Y) Stock Rose, Holder Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp bought 7,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 102,442 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 94,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.33% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 3.43 million shares traded or 126.95% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 83.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 6,123 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, up from 3,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $764.27. About 43,377 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $199.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN) by 4,939 shares to 101,188 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 19,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,310 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Product Partners LP Partnershp Units (NASDAQ:CPLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HP shares while 131 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 96.68 million shares or 0.32% more from 96.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 7,555 shares. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0.03% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 44,932 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,504 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 20,530 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 169,210 shares. Rech Mgmt Company has 0.66% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc holds 0.29% or 33,600 shares. Robotti Robert stated it has 1.08% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Arosa Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.65% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division holds 21,088 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 1,284 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 4,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Limited has invested 0.05% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Grace & White Inc stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Com owns 7,698 shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Lc has invested 1.08% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 69,667 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 13,584 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 24,735 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,197 shares. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 369,598 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Grp holds 0.08% or 28,221 shares. Invesco owns 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 72,994 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0.08% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 37,451 shares.

