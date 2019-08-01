Helmerich and Payne (HP) to pay $0.71 on Sep 3, 2019; Kcap Financial (KCAP) SI Increased By 17.43%

Kcap Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) had an increase of 17.43% in short interest. KCAP’s SI was 74,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.43% from 63,100 shares previously. With 136,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Kcap Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP)’s short sellers to cover KCAP’s short positions. The SI to Kcap Financial Inc’s float is 0.22%. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

Helmerich and Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) is expected to pay $0.71 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:HP) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.71 dividend. Helmerich and Payne Inc’s current price of $49.68 translates into 1.43% yield. Helmerich and Payne Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 2.23 million shares traded or 69.94% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:KCAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Expected Name Change to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation in Connection With Externalization Transaction Closing – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution Nasdaq:PTMN – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KCAP Financial, Inc. to Report Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 26th 2019; Conference Call Scheduled – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:KCAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KCAP Enters Into External Management Deal With BC Partners – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KCAP Financial, Inc. (KCAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The company has market cap of $. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. primarily engages in drilling gas and oil wells for exploration and production companies. The company has market cap of $5.44 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Land, Offshore, and International Land divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 71,039 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Monroe Retail Bank And Mi has 22,965 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 1,264 shares. Westpac invested in 6,575 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp has 1.45% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 269,759 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 570,426 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 152,500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Old Republic Corporation reported 676,500 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 14,295 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Investments has invested 0.22% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Lifeplan Finance Group Inc Inc owns 1,115 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Lc has 279,080 shares.