Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Stock Value Rose While Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.86 Million; Frontfour Capital Group Holding in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Has Trimmed by $7.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 913,929 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.21. About 274,029 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 16/03/2018 – Marriott Vacations Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RECEIVED FINANCING FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.55 million for 12.89 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90 million and $47.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.79 million for 12.38 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 14,320 shares to 157,570 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).