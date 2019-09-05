Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Upped Position; Conning Has Boosted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $6.14 Million

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 51,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 507,120 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 455,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 47,592 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M

Conning Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 60,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 495,523 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.16M, up from 434,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 2.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS; 21/05/2018 – JPM’s Michele Echoes Reinhart’s Warning of Emerging-Market Risks (Video); 23/05/2018 – Trade deal or no deal, the tech sector is still in hot water: JP Morgan (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $105; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 12,339 shares to 22,880 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,025 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.