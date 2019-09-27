Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Shareholder Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.86 Million as Share Value Rose; Gabelli Funds Trimmed Bassett Furniture Inds (BSET) Stake by $363,000; Share Price Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Bassett Furniture Inds (BSET) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.12% . The institutional investor held 258,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, down from 282,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Bassett Furniture Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 27,344 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has declined 48.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BSET News: 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 9.0C, EST. EPS 31.0C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Bassett Announces Board Appointment; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 25/04/2018 – AURIS MINERALS LTD AUR.AX – APPOINTS NEVILLE BASSETT AM AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.84% STAKE IN BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES; 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q REV. $110.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bassett Furniture Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSET)

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 957,241 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.71M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 14,320 shares to 157,570 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 8,000 shares to 163,000 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc Com (NYSE:HP) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc Com.