Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Share Price Rose While Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.86 Million Its Holding; American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $4.52 Million as Market Value Rose

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 1.06M shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 39,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 70,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13M, down from 110,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 755,317 shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77 million for 11.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Helix Announces Executive Management Team Succession – Business Wire” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Helix Energy Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HWCG LLC and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Execute New Agreements for Response Resources – Business Wire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Energy Is On A Shaky Ground – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 12,080 shares to 243,106 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluent Inc by 101,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.