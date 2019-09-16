Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Holder Tieton Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Stake in New Senior Investment Group (SNR) by $633,600 as Stock Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 105,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 158,047 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 263,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Senior Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 116,013 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 1.09 million shares traded or 18.15% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 14,320 shares to 157,570 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Holdings Inc by 12,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77M for 13.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SNR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 7.91% more from 55.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bank has invested 0.06% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). California Public Employees Retirement owns 152,275 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. State Street holds 1.83 million shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 258,224 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 1.15 million shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 485,601 shares. 1.04 million are held by Northern Trust Corp. Prudential holds 1.41 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 75,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio.