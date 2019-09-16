Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Stock Rose While Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered by $720,000 Its Holding; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Position by $1.02 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 579,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, down from 669,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 1.13 million shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1070.4. About 6,445 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HWCG LLC and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Execute New Agreements for Response Resources – Business Wire” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Helix Energy Is On A Shaky Ground – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Stock Soared 33% in April – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.77M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28,612 shares to 163,523 shares, valued at $22.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “White Mountains to Hold 2019 Annual Investor Information Meeting on June 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Boosts Capital Commitment To $250 Million In Kudu Investment Management, Fueling Kudu’s Stakes In Boutique Asset And Wealth Managers – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 8,972 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.62% stake. 164,923 were reported by Boston Prtnrs. Mraz Amerine And Associates Incorporated holds 27,638 shares or 8.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Scout Invests has 0.48% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 24,155 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 4,067 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Ameriprise Fincl reported 3,012 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 1 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 2,454 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Cove Street Cap Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 83 shares. Texas-based Wallace Mngmt has invested 10.79% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 850 shares.