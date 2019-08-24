Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Holding Maintained by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc; As Allscripts Healthcare Soluti (MDRX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Decreased Position

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Soluti (MDRX) by 42.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 35,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 46,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Soluti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.18 million shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts Care Management Joins With CarePort Health to Build Next Generation Care Coordination Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and EHR Innovation; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – ECS ACQUISITION WILL PURCHASE ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS OF BARISTA OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE TOTALED $519 MLN, IMPROVING 25 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Code’s “Soft Scanning” Technology Now Available Within Allscripts Sunrise Mobile; 03/05/2018 – MDRX TO BUY HEALTHGRID FOR $60M IN CASH, MAX. $50M IN EARNOUTS; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – WILL ALSO EXPAND FOOTPRINT LATER IN 2018, IMPLEMENTING ALLSCRIPTS SUNRISE AT SENGKANG GENERAL AND COMMUNITY HOSPITALS SYSTEM

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 886,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 836,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 595,994 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 32,880 shares to 53,487 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe S Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 32,100 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $550,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

