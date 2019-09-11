Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position by $525,000 as Share Price Rose; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Its Moelis & Co (MC) Stake

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 105,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 504,043 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 398,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 11,165 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 669,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 594,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.93. About 67,439 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 20,000 shares to 137,987 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp by 376,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,680 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Holdin (NASDAQ:ISTR).

