Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Holder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $350,000; Select Equity Group LP Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 886,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 836,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 294,048 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 88,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 3.23M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.84 billion, down from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 642,095 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.54M shares to 6.68 million shares, valued at $401.66B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 725,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $203.36 million for 17.87 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.