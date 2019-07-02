Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS)

Since Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 7 1.72 N/A 0.22 35.75 Precision Drilling Corporation 2 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% Precision Drilling Corporation 0.00% -15.1% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 177.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.77. Precision Drilling Corporation on the other hand, has 2.28 beta which makes it 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Precision Drilling Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision Drilling Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 16.28% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. with consensus price target of $10. Competitively the consensus price target of Precision Drilling Corporation is $2.6, which is potential 39.78% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Precision Drilling Corporation is looking more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.9% of Precision Drilling Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Precision Drilling Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73% Precision Drilling Corporation -1.82% -20% 1.89% -17.24% -42.4% 24.14%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has stronger performance than Precision Drilling Corporation

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Precision Drilling Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segmentÂ’s services include land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling; and procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, as well as manufacture and refurbishment of drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 255 land drilling rigs, including 135 in Canada; 103 in the United States; 5 in Mexico; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 5 in Kuwait; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment offers completion and workover services, and ancillary services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; snubbing units for pressure control services; camp and catering services; and water system services. This segment also engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment, and wellsite accommodations. This segment operated 196 well completion and workover service rigs, and 11 snubbing units in Canada and the United States; approximately 2,200 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 43 drilling camps and 4 base camps in Canada; and 10 large-flow wastewater treatment units, 24 pump houses, and 8 potable water production units in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.