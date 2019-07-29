Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.73 N/A 0.22 35.75 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 0.79 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 177.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.77 beta. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc.’s 107.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a 16.01% upside potential and an average target price of $10. On the other hand, Oceaneering International Inc.’s potential upside is 10.39% and its consensus target price is $17.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. looks more robust than Oceaneering International Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 0% respectively. About 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73% Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oceaneering International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Oceaneering International Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.