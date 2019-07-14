Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)

Since Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 7 1.68 N/A 0.22 35.75 Keane Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A 0.41 23.20

In table 1 we can see Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Keane Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Keane Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a 19.33% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10. Meanwhile, Keane Group Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 75.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Keane Group Inc. looks more robust than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Keane Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.7% of Keane Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73% Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. was more bullish than Keane Group Inc.

Summary

Keane Group Inc. beats Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.