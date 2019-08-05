Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Trades at $8.05 After Triangle; 9 Analysts Covering Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. See Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) latest ratings:

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) formed triangle with $7.33 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.05 share price. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 1.15M shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $25.30 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.04 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.58 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 62.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.