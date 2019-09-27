Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Reaches $8.18 After 4.00% Down Move; Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Metlife (MET) Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 18.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 138,996 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 8.12%. The Toronto Dominion Bank holds 627,983 shares with $31.18M value, down from 766,979 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $44.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 1.31M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 334,764 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.21B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $7.85 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HLX worth $48.56 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr New York invested in 405,967 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.14% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.47 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc holds 276,312 shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability owns 0.22% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 12,858 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited invested 1.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Massachusetts-based Opus Invest has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Baldwin Investment Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,407 shares. Altfest L J & Inc invested in 0.07% or 4,938 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 27,670 shares. Hm Payson Com invested in 11,433 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dean Inv Llc owns 54,539 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 804,576 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,314 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 4,721 shares to 98,712 valued at $10.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 20,476 shares and now owns 20,523 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife has $5300 highest and $4100 lowest target. $48.20’s average target is 2.01% above currents $47.25 stock price. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5300 target.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.71M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.