Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Reaches $7.22 After 9.00% Up Move; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Sentiment Is 1.29

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 171 investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 133 sold and decreased their stock positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 138.57 million shares, up from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Omega Healthcare Investors Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 99 Increased: 122 New Position: 49.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 34.38 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $8.72 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 31.72 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Edmp Inc. holds 4.47% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for 120,034 shares. Legg Mason Inc. owns 1,435 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 3.72% invested in the company for 511,500 shares. The Michigan-based White Pine Investment Co has invested 3.02% in the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 83,622 shares.