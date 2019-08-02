Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Contrasting side by side

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.62 N/A 0.19 45.39 Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Risk and Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a 2.8 beta, while its volatility is 180.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

The consensus price target of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 23.92%. Superior Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.29 consensus price target and a 1,189.58% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.4% and 0% respectively. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. had bullish trend while Superior Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.