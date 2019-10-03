Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Comparison side by side

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Superior Drilling Products Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 0.26 140.65M 0.19 45.39 Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1 0.00 11.23M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 1,775,883,838.38% 1.7% 1.2% Superior Drilling Products Inc. 1,317,147,548.67% -1.8% -1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.8 beta indicates that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 180.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s beta is -0.74 which is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares and 17% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares. 0.5% are Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 53.98% of Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Superior Drilling Products Inc. -4.5% -8.23% -2.49% -49.12% -46.98% -19.99%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has 61.92% stronger performance while Superior Drilling Products Inc. has -19.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Superior Drilling Products Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.