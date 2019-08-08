Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) Comparing side by side

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.49 N/A 0.19 45.39 Parker Drilling Company 19 0.35 N/A -24.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Parker Drilling Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Parker Drilling Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2% Parker Drilling Company 0.00% -104.1% -27.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Parker Drilling Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Parker Drilling Company 0 0 1 3.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 35.14% upside potential. On the other hand, Parker Drilling Company’s potential upside is 61.68% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the data delivered earlier, Parker Drilling Company is looking more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Parker Drilling Company are owned by institutional investors. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Parker Drilling Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Parker Drilling Company -1.71% -15.44% -11.02% 3.76% -94.42% -26.76%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has 61.92% stronger performance while Parker Drilling Company has -26.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Parker Drilling Company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. The Rental Tools Services business offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers, drill collars, and others; well construction services, including tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas companies, and integrated service providers. Parker Drilling Company Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.