Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.62 N/A 0.22 35.75 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 25 0.79 N/A 0.59 44.01

In table 1 we can see Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 23.76% upside potential. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.25 average target price and a 78.18% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares and 89.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. shares. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has stronger performance than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.