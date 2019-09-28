Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) Analysts See $0.18 EPS; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report $0.18 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. HLX’s profit would be $26.77 million giving it 11.57 P/E if the $0.18 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc.’s analysts see 63.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 1.06M shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX)

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.83, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 71 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 54 reduced and sold stock positions in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 15.02 million shares, up from 14.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lemaitre Vascular Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 24.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It has a 39.67 P/E ratio. The firm engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment activities in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles , trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services.

The stock increased 1.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 73,249 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.17M for 40.38 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 1.69% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for 315,000 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 342,031 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 1.74 million shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 620,657 shares.