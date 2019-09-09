Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding Has Increased by Leucadia National Corp

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 135,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 307,095 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 442,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.79. About 528,169 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.6. About 1.62 million shares traded or 4.69% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares to 15,135 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Lc reported 15,297 shares. 17,587 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Pictet Asset Limited owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 71,102 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested in 15,614 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 16,402 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life New York. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 126,008 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 130,598 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Lp invested 1.92% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Baker Avenue Asset Lp stated it has 5,837 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 225 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,661 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 8.96 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc owns 78,046 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $24.91 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.