Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM) EPS Estimated At $-0.34; Top Ships (TOPS) SI Increased By 22.32%

Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) had an increase of 22.32% in short interest. TOPS’s SI was 696,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22.32% from 569,100 shares previously. With 696,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Top Ships Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s short sellers to cover TOPS’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.0315 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4828. About 413,876 shares traded. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has declined 58.58% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TOPS News: 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Effecting a 1-For-10 Reverse Stk Split; 30/03/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 22/03/2018 TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Capital Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 22/03/2018 – TOP Ships Announces Change in Its Cap Raising Corporate Strategy and Other Corporate Developments; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs

Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSE:HSM) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.67 EPS change or 66.34% from last quarter’s $-1.01 EPS. After having $-0.49 EPS previously, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -30.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 100 shares traded. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSE:HSM) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.05 million. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of neurological symptoms caused by disease or trauma. The company has market cap of $78.38 million. The firm develops, licenses, or acquires noninvasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing portable neuromodulation stimulator or PoNS, device for the treatment of movement, gait, and balance disorders in patients with traumatic brain injury, and other chronic neurological diseases.