Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

Both Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 42 6.80 29.12M 1.63 28.88 SPX Corporation 39 0.93 43.32M 1.47 23.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SPX Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Helios Technologies Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 69,899,183.87% 9.8% 5% SPX Corporation 110,510,204.08% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Helios Technologies Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. SPX Corporation has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. Its rival SPX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Helios Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Helios Technologies Inc. and SPX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Helios Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 8.78% at a $42 consensus target price. Meanwhile, SPX Corporation’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 22.17%. The data provided earlier shows that SPX Corporation appears more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of SPX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are SPX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats SPX Corporation on 10 of the 15 factors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.