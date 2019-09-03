Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)

Both Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 46 2.27 N/A 1.63 28.88 Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.51 N/A 5.03 16.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Helios Technologies Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc. Eaton Corporation plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Helios Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eaton Corporation plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Helios Technologies Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Helios Technologies Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Eaton Corporation plc has a 1.43 beta and it is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Helios Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eaton Corporation plc are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Helios Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Helios Technologies Inc. and Eaton Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80

$42 is Helios Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.85%. Eaton Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $91.4 average price target and a 13.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Eaton Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares and 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. 0.8% are Helios Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 8 of the 12 factors Helios Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.