Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

This is a contrast between Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 46 2.44 N/A 1.63 28.88 Dover Corporation 95 2.03 N/A 4.16 23.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Helios Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation. Dover Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Helios Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dover Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Helios Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Helios Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation has a 1.47 beta and it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Helios Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Helios Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Helios Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -2.57% at a $42 average price target. Meanwhile, Dover Corporation’s average price target is $105.6, while its potential upside is 6.76%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dover Corporation is looking more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Helios Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 88% respectively. 0.8% are Helios Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Dover Corporation.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats Helios Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.