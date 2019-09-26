Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.35 N/A 1.63 28.88 CynergisTek Inc. 4 0.41 N/A 0.11 39.08

Table 1 demonstrates Helios Technologies Inc. and CynergisTek Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CynergisTek Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than CynergisTek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8%

Volatility and Risk

Helios Technologies Inc.’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CynergisTek Inc. has beta of 0.36 which is 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Helios Technologies Inc. and CynergisTek Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 26% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while CynergisTek Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Helios Technologies Inc. beats CynergisTek Inc.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.