Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.29 N/A 1.63 28.88 Colfax Corporation 27 0.72 N/A 0.71 38.82

In table 1 we can see Helios Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Colfax Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Helios Technologies Inc. is presently more affordable than Colfax Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Helios Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Colfax Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Colfax Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Helios Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Helios Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Helios Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $42, and a 4.09% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Colfax Corporation is $33.5, which is potential 32.25% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Colfax Corporation is looking more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Helios Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 19.87%. Helios Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 0.4% are Colfax Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats Colfax Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.