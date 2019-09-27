Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 42 7.26 29.13M 1.63 28.88 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 6 -0.74 40.06M -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Helios Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Helios Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 69,258,202.57% 9.8% 5% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 694,280,762.56% -14.7% -4.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.81 beta means Helios Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Helios Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares and 90.7% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.