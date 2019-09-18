Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 46 2.43 N/A 1.63 28.88 ABB Ltd 19 1.52 N/A 0.68 27.65

In table 1 we can see Helios Technologies Inc. and ABB Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ABB Ltd appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Helios Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ABB Ltd, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Helios Technologies Inc. and ABB Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Helios Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.81 and it happens to be 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival ABB Ltd is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Helios Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ABB Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.8% of ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. has 41.49% stronger performance while ABB Ltd has -1.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.