Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) Is At $38.78 Formed Wedge; Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) SI Increased By 31.05%

Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) formed wedge down with $36.07 target or 7.00% below today’s $38.78 share price. Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 45,789 shares traded. Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) has declined 5.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) had an increase of 31.05% in short interest. TNXP’s SI was 534,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 31.05% from 407,700 shares previously. With 369,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s short sellers to cover TNXP’s short positions. The SI to Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s float is 23.03%. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.0145 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3811. About 106,691 shares traded. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) has declined 95.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TNXP News: 12/03/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $5.49M; 11/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.88; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING – PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED ADVERSE EVENT (AES) DATA FROM PK STUDY WERE GENERALLY AS EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – TONIX SAYS TONMYA STUDY RESULTS CONFIRMS 505B2 APPLICABILITY; 03/04/2018 – TNXP SEES TOPLINE DATA FOR TONMYA PHASE 3 IN 4Q 2018; 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cycloben; 04/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present FDA Breakthrough Therapy-Designated PTSD Program at the MicroCap Conference in New York; 03/04/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS ACHIEVES 50 PERCENT ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF FDA-DESIGNATED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY TONMYA® (CYCLOBENZAPRINE HCL SUBLINGUAL TABLETS) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PTSD; 14/05/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $6.94M

More notable recent Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TNXP: TNX-102 SL P3 PTSD Trial Enrolling; Pipeline Expansion Adds Phase 2 Program and Two Pre-Clinical Programsâ€¦ – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tonix up 18% after hours on license deal for cancer candidate – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Speak at the 2019 Annual National Association of Veterans’ Research and Education Foundations (NAVREF) Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acceleron Shelves Muscular Dystrophy Drug Trial, Aclaris Aces Late-Stage Study – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. The company has market cap of $5.85 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder , which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage.

Analysts await Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 34.09% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HLIO’s profit will be $18.90M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Helios Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.