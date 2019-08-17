Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Comparing side by side

Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.34 N/A 1.63 28.88 Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.23 N/A 0.48 22.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Helios Technologies Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. Taylor Devices Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Helios Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Taylor Devices Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Helios Technologies Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Taylor Devices Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Taylor Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Taylor Devices Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Helios Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Helios Technologies Inc. and Taylor Devices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 20.1% respectively. Helios Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Taylor Devices Inc. -1.96% -6.11% -11.74% -12.88% 6.02% -11.74%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. has 41.49% stronger performance while Taylor Devices Inc. has -11.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats Taylor Devices Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.