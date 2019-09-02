Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) Comparing side by side

Since Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.31 N/A 1.63 28.88 SPX Corporation 34 1.10 N/A 1.47 23.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Helios Technologies Inc. and SPX Corporation. SPX Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Helios Technologies Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than SPX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Helios Technologies Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SPX Corporation has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Helios Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SPX Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Helios Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Helios Technologies Inc. and SPX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 90.4%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than SPX Corporation.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats SPX Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.