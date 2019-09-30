Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 42 7.26 29.12M 1.63 28.88 AMETEK Inc. 87 3.28 224.90M 3.41 26.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Helios Technologies Inc. and AMETEK Inc. AMETEK Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Helios Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than AMETEK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Helios Technologies Inc. and AMETEK Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 69,432,522.65% 9.8% 5% AMETEK Inc. 257,322,654.46% 18.3% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.81 shows that Helios Technologies Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AMETEK Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, AMETEK Inc. has 1.9 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Helios Technologies Inc. and AMETEK Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Helios Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, and a 3.52% upside potential. On the other hand, AMETEK Inc.’s potential downside is -0.35% and its consensus target price is $91.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Helios Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than AMETEK Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Helios Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. was more bullish than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors AMETEK Inc. beats Helios Technologies Inc.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.