Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Sentiment Is 1.3

Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 95 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 73 cut down and sold stakes in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 45.82 million shares, down from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Selective Insurance Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 57 Increased: 62 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 51.16% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. HLIO’s profit would be $20.81M giving it 17.53 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Helios Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 3.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 21,721 shares traded. Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for 533,025 shares. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc owns 465,218 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. has 2.15% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors Inc. has invested 1.68% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 158,514 shares.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 85,387 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C

Analysts await Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 2.97% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SIGI’s profit will be $62.33M for 18.67 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Selective Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. It operates in four divisions: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. It has a 20.99 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hydraulics and Electronics. It has a 28.35 P/E ratio. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

