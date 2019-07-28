Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; Nwi Management LP Has Cut Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Holding

Analysts expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 51.16% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. HLIO’s profit would be $20.81M giving it 17.87 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Helios Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 3.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 88,039 shares traded. Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nwi Management Lp decreased Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 3.69 million shares with $60.37 million value, down from 3.75 million last quarter. Jetblue Airways Corp now has $5.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 3.09 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.7 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports March Traffic Increased 7.3% From a Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways 1Q Net Profit Rises 7.3%; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O MARCH LOAD FACTOR 89.0 PCT, UP 3.3 POINTS; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE: JOANNA GERAGHTY APPOINTED PRESIDENT & COO; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AFTER ASR PROGRAM IS COMPLETE, WILL HAVE A REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO HAYES SAYS NO PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hydraulics and Electronics. It has a 28.9 P/E ratio. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 2.38 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 42,408 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability owns 1,516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 886,101 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Renaissance Lc has 0.09% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 6.14M shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 63,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 24,093 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 825,088 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 524,521 shares. Amer Intll Grp reported 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 220,109 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 15,095 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity. Hayes Robin had sold 2,500 shares worth $45,450.

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) rating on Friday, March 8. Imperial Capital has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Citigroup. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.