Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO)

This is a contrast between Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -1.71 0.00 Presidio Inc. 14 0.44 N/A 0.41 33.82

Table 1 demonstrates Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Presidio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Presidio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Presidio Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Presidio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of Presidio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.08% are Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Presidio Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. had bearish trend while Presidio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Presidio Inc. beats Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.