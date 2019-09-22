Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.03 N/A -1.71 0.00 Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.18 N/A -0.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -4.3% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Computer Task Group Incorporated has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Computer Task Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.08% are Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. had bearish trend while Computer Task Group Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Computer Task Group Incorporated beats Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.