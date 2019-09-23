Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Comparing side by side

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -1.71 0.00 Unisys Corporation 10 0.14 N/A 0.15 80.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Unisys Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Unisys Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% Unisys Corporation 0.00% -1.2% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Unisys Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Unisys Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Unisys Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares and 0% of Unisys Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Unisys Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% Unisys Corporation 22.67% 25.53% 10.82% -4.84% -2.44% 6.53%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. had bearish trend while Unisys Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Unisys Corporation beats Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, servers, and related products. It offers a range of data center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing offerings for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segmentÂ’s product offerings include ClearPath Forward operating system software for high-volume enterprise computing; Unisys Stealth software to protect data in data centers, the cloud, and mobile infrastructures; Digital Investigator, a browser-based application for total information management; AirCore solution that enables airlines to reach passenger through mobile, tablet, and web; and Unisys Retail Delivery, which is an integrated and multi-channel retail banking system. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.