Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -171.70% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.54 2.50 2.65

As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 59.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -6.25% -28.57% -62.73% -82.25% -100% -81.25% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. had bearish trend while Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a beta of 0.51 and its 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s competitors beat Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.