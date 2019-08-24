Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Comparing side by side

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00 CLPS Incorporation 8 1.17 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% CLPS Incorporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, CLPS Incorporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. CLPS Incorporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares and 0.8% of CLPS Incorporation shares. Insiders held 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares. Competitively, 73.82% are CLPS Incorporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% CLPS Incorporation -1.82% -6.9% -34.07% -16.8% -64.47% 123.14%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has -86.25% weaker performance while CLPS Incorporation has 123.14% stronger performance.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.