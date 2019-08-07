Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Stock Price Rose While Bank Of New York Mellon Has Boosted Position; Jhl Capital Group Has Cut Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Position by $8.70 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 68,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 365,496 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.38M, up from 297,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.46. About 237,396 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 2.61 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $57.10 million for 19.11 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp reported 10,915 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Lc owns 4.28M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Lc invested in 2.98 million shares. Dean Capital Mngmt holds 1.56% or 73,705 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.03% or 111,864 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Capital Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 37,808 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 100,950 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.51% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.28 million shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 14,701 shares. M&T Bank reported 18,714 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.09% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,954 shares to 576,161 shares, valued at $65.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,445 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh owns 8,883 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 177,444 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 22,536 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,650 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.01% or 222 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 105,014 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Moreover, Wellington Management Gp Llp has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Amica Mutual Insurance invested in 0.15% or 10,463 shares. Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 48,472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Smithfield Tru Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 3,986 shares.