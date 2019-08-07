Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake by $6.13 Million; Cwm Has Upped Its Position in Oneok New (OKE) as Valuation Rose

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 4392.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 11,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 12,085 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, up from 269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 1.71M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 53,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 310,823 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.04 million, up from 257,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.46. About 237,396 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 133,800 shares to 242,669 shares, valued at $27.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Victory Capital holds 0.18% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 670,569 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 39,402 shares in its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 14,043 shares. Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 200 shares. Burney owns 0.49% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 68,293 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 24,283 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.15% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 2,552 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 65,686 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 3,398 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). California-based Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 10,196 shares.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telecom Italia S P A New (NYSE:TI) by 530,915 shares to 2,359 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr by 9,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,904 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).