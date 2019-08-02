Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $22.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Its Sun Life Fncl (SLF) Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (SLF) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14.21M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545.82 million, up from 12.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Fncl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 718,162 shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 118.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 197,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 364,308 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25 million, up from 166,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $145.55. About 277,122 shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares to 264,854 shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 128,406 shares to 855,166 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.