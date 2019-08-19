Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Share Price Rose While Glenmede Trust Company Na Lifted Holding; Markston International Upped Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $300,580

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 74,025 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 70,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.92. About 767,111 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 46,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 231,697 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87 million, up from 185,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.8. About 78,920 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,119 shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Lc invested in 310,823 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,539 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 394,199 shares. 222 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 506,484 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Legal General Gp Plc stated it has 31,957 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,024 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 17,487 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 61,372 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,129 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 136,886 shares to 986,480 shares, valued at $47.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt In (EEM) by 11,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,996 shares, and cut its stake in Aqr Style Premia Alternative Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Com holds 5,622 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Prelude Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerset Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.43% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 273,100 are owned by Gabelli Funds Lc. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 3,586 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 758,153 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.45% or 13,977 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 245,500 are owned by Old Republic Interest. Cibc Markets owns 30,090 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,305 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pacific Glob Investment Management owns 41,252 shares.

