Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding Has Boosted by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Stock Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 1.44 million shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (HELE) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 53,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,823 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.04M, up from 257,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152. About 278,837 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Technologies Reports Q1 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Dropped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,512 shares to 21,048 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 4,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,415 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 6,497 shares. 6,967 are held by World Asset Mngmt. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 970,538 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 476,711 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 22.15 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.19% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 22,114 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 63,015 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Lc holds 3,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co reported 0.08% stake. 92,341 are owned by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 49,094 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.15% or 9,205 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 78,425 shares to 211,151 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 366,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).