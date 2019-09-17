Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holder Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $484,120; As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Waverton Investment Management LTD Increased Position

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 81,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 870,458 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.09M, up from 788,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 11.61 million shares traded or 205.49% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 137,533 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 0.18% stake. Amalgamated National Bank stated it has 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ruggie Group Inc invested in 500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ghp Investment Advsr stated it has 24,448 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 39,275 shares stake. Schroder Investment reported 48,455 shares stake. Bollard Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). West Oak Cap Llc reported 0% stake. Canandaigua Bank And Tru Company invested in 4,304 shares. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.33% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stephens Inc Ar owns 30,113 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Counselors invested in 0.01% or 1,022 shares. Old Bank In invested in 0.07% or 15,669 shares. Prudential Financial owns 550,049 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Com Us$0.0001 by 3,039 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc Ads Each Repr 0.10 Ord Class ‘A’ Share (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 314,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,826 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com Us$1.00 (NYSE:MMC).

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Helen of Troy (HELE) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2017, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Helen of Troy Hits 52-Week High: Here Are the Factors at Play – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Helen of Troy (HELE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 114,416 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 9,300 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 19,006 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 6,621 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 45,497 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested in 0.02% or 279,387 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.1% or 2,093 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 200 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.77% or 505,338 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 582,967 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,100 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Ltd Llc. Pinnacle Limited reported 3,635 shares. Snyder LP holds 411,759 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Magnetar Finance Lc reported 0.02% stake.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 71,903 shares to 256,532 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).